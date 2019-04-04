ATSC Names Madeleine Noland President

WASHINGTON—Madeleine Noland has been tapped by the Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc. to take over as president from Mark Richer as of May 15. Richer announced in January that he planned to retire after 20 years of leading ATSC.

Madeleine Noland

“The ATSC Board of Directors warmly welcomes Madeleine Noland as the incoming ATSC president,” said Lynn Claudy, 2019 ATSC Board chairman. “From a sea of highly qualified applicants, the ATSC Search Committee, headed by former Chairman Richard Friedel, selected the perfect candidate, and the Board unanimously agreed.”

Noland is senior technology and standards advisor with LG Electronics, and is the current chair for the ATSC technology group that oversees the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard. Noland has chaired various ATSC 3.0-related specialist groups, ad hoc groups and implementation teams since 2012.

Noland's career began in the TV industry in 2004 with Bachchannelmedia Inc., where she first started working on ATSC projects. She took over with product and project management roles at Teluve Corp. in 2012, then joined LG Electronic's CTO office in 2013. She also chairs the Ultra HD Forum's Guidelines Work Group.

In her career she has been recognized as an industry leader by multiple trade publications, while also earning the Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award, ATSC's highest technical honor, recognizing her leadership roles in the development of ATSC 3.0 Next Gen TV.

"Madeleine is superbly qualified to lead ATSC into the future," said Richer. "I couldn't be happier, passing the baton to such a talented leader."

In a separate release, NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith praised Noland's appointment: "NAB strongly supports and congratulates the ATSC on hiring Madeleine Noland to serve as President of the standards development organization. Her extensive hands-on technical experience coupled with her engaging management style will serve the organization well and ensure strong leadership at this important time in the deployment of Next Generation Television, ATSC 3.0."

"I am humbled and honored to follow in Mark Richer's footsteps, and I look forward with great enthusiasm to working with the talented ATSC Board and the hundreds of ATSC volunteer leaders," Noland said. "This is a critical time for the organization as Next Gen TV powered by ATSC 3.0 is commercialized in the months and years ahead."