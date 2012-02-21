Atomos Names Matt Ivey President of U.S. Operations



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA: Atomos announced the appointment of Matt Ivey to the position of President of Atomos’ U.S. subsidiary. Ivey will take responsibility for all North American operations, including logistics, sales and research and development projects.





Ivey joins Atomos from Grass Valley, where he was a senior product manager for the video server product line, and brings to the company a wealth of industry knowledge and experience. Based in Oregon, Ivey will be responsible for developing business for Atomos field recording and conversion equipment in the U.S. production industry, working alongside Channel Sales Manager Matthew Stoneking.



