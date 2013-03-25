Atlona and Pacific Cabling Solutions Form Distribution Partnership

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Atlona announced an expansion to its North American network by forming a distribution partnership with Pacific Cabling Solutions, a specialty distributor of connectivity products and solutions. Under the agreement, PCS will distribute Atlona’s entire range of integration solutions across Canada.



With locations and sales staff in Canada’s major metropolitan areas, PCS offers a complete line of audio, video, voice, data, security, and automation products and solutions. Partners include residential and commercial electronic system contractors, integrators, retailers, and incentive program providers. Atlona said that with its broad product selection, technical support, and in-house training program, PCS’s complementary offerings will bring value-added distribution opportunities to Atlona products and solutions.