ATG Broadcast Adds Two Board Members

Christoffer Kay

HERTFORDSHIRE, U.K.– Christoffer Kay, director and chief operating officer of Dan Technologies A/S, joins ATG Broadcast’s board as managing director. Graham Pitman also joins the U.K.-based television and media systems integrator’s board as non-executive chairman.





Graham Pitman “These appointments come at a crucial time in ATG Broadcast’s development as it approaches its 20th anniversary,” said Ole Clausen, CEO of Dan Technologies A/S. “Our aim is to maintain ATG Broadcast’s firm focus on the U.K. market while continuing to develop its expanding business in the Middle East.”



Clausen said both Pitman and Kay will bring valuable industry experience to the board.



ATG Broadcast is part of Dan Technologies’ systems integration division.



