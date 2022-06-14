Ateme Launches Its 5G Streaming Solution

PARIS—Ateme has officially launched a new 5G streaming solution that is designed to enable powerful and engaging video experiences for live events on mobile devices.

The solution has already been used in the Eurovision Song Contest and in a major tennis tournament, as well as by the government-backed 5G Vista consortium for an in-stadium project in the UK, the company said.

“With 5G, mobile video consumption is expected to thrive thanks to UHD content and new metaverse video services,” said Williams Tovar, 5G media streaming solutions director at Ateme. “The new capabilities and flexibility brought by 5G are a fantastic opportunity to create immersive experiences and attract the highly connected younger generations (millennials and generation Z). We are thrilled to enable new mobile video services and experiences that will increase viewers’ engagement and loyalty, translating into revenue growth for both network operators and content providers.”

The Ateme 5G streaming solution is designed to provide sport fans, news addicts and TV show song contest enthusiasts unique video experiences on their mobile devices while commuting, watching a game in the stadium or at home, the company said. The 5G streaming technology supports high-quality UHD video.

In stadiums, the enhanced experiences enabled by this solution include viewing the game live in multiple angles – which is especially useful in the case of car races, where what is happening elsewhere on the track might not be visible to certain viewers – and re-watching the most important actions on near-live channels, the company reported.

Ateme's low latency 5G solution is enabled by a number technologies, including: integrated 5G-broadcast technology from infrastructure technology provider Rohde & Schwarz; efficient compression using powerful codecs such as VVC; the Common Media Application Format (CMAF) streaming protocol for low latency; and a reduced transport delay thanks to the 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) architecture.

The 5G streaming solution from Ateme will be demonstrated at the European Digital Forum in Lucca, Italy, June 16th-17th.