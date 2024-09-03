Ateme Integrates AWS Graviton Processors into Its Titan Products

PARIS—Ateme has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring their compression expertise to the Graviton platform with their Titan product line. The integration of the Graviton processors into Ateme’s Titan product line highlights the two companies' shared commitment to technological innovation and industry leadership, Ateme said.

By adopting AWS Graviton processors, Ateme will bring the benefits of ARM-based CPU architectures to AWS media customers with up to a 60% gain in energy efficiency. This integration will significantly improve processing efficiency, performance per watt and lower the barrier to entry for cloud computing for media workloads with a lower total cost service. "Integrating AWS Graviton processors into our Titan product line is a milestone for Ateme," said Remi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer of Ateme. "Together, we are leading the charge in delivering high-quality, efficient, and scalable video solutions."

Looking forward, Ateme and AWS reported that they plan to continue their collaboration, exploring new avenues for innovation.

The scalability and flexibility of AWS Graviton processors make them ideal for Ateme's diverse applications, from live streaming to video on demand. "Our goal is to push the boundaries of video compression," added Remi Beaudouin. "With AWS Graviton, we deliver greater value to our customers through our Titan product." As demand for high-quality video content grows, this partnership demonstrates Ateme commitment to driving technological progress and setting new industry benchmarks.