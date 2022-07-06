ASG Promotes Paul Weiser to Lead Southwest Sales

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group has tapped Paul Weiser, who currently leads the company’s field-based marketing activities, to spearhead sales in the Southwest region. In his new role, Weiser will drive sales strategy, oversee personnel, and meet with customers and business partners in the Southwestern United States.

“Paul has an extensive sales leadership background,” said Dave Van Hoy, president, ASG. “We’re fortunate that we can now rely on his marketing and sales acumen. We’ve seen a significant improvement in our marketing efforts in the short time he’s been with ASG. Given his even deeper sales expertise, we’re eager to see what he can accomplish in the Southwest region.”

Weiser’s experience includes leading sales teams for several technology firms. Prior to ASG, he served for three years as senior vice president of sales for the Americas and Asia Pacific regions for ChyronHego. Before that he held a similar role within the Vitec Group’s Production Services Division. Weiser has also led sales teams for AJA Video, Autodesk, Apple and Avid Technology. In 2012, he founded and managed KDM Global, a consulting firm that developed strategic plans for companies in the media and entertainment industry.