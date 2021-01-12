ASG Hires Paul Weiser as Head of Marketing

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group has announced that Paul Weiser is the company’s new head of marketing. He officially joined ASG on Nov. 16, 2020.

Weiser most recently worked for three years as senior vice president of sales for the Americas and Asia Pacific regions at ChyronHego. In his career he has also worked at Vitec Group’s Production Services Division, AJA, Autodesk, Apple and Avid.

“Our industry is evolving, and Paul understands the challenges of cloud-based production services as well as traditional workflows,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “It’s important to help our new and existing clients understand how ASG can help with a variety of projects, services and personnel needs. Paul is instrumental in sharing our message and building the ASG brand.”

Weiser is based in Los Angeles.