ASG Add Tim Gross To Technology Team

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group announced Tim Gross joined the technical team effective Nov. 3. He is responsible for maintaining IT systems for a number of ASG clients.



Gross has built his career on IT system administration. As a senior systems administrator at The Orphanage in San Francisco, he was the computer systems engineer for several high-profile motion pictures. He has also handled network administration for Wikia.com, Eveo, Radium, and Montrose Securities International. Most recently, he was with Brown & Toland Medical Group’s IT infrastructure team supporting 300 employees across four sites and more than 1,500 doctors over 200 remote physician offices as a systems engineer for Allscripts/Brown & Toland Medical Group.



Gross is based out of the company’s main office in Emeryville.

