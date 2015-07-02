Arvato Systems Hires Rob Fox as Media Vice President

Rob Fox



GÜTERSLOH, GERMANY & NEW YORK – In an effort to build on its U.S. presence, Arvato Systems has announced that Rob Fox has been named Vice President of Media for Arvato Systems North America. Fox will develop a sales, delivery and service unit to serve the U.S. market, with a particular focus on digital media management products, including Arvato’s VPMS MAM product.

Most recently, Fox was in charge of the broadcast markets for DVS server and storage products from Rohde & Schwarz. Fox also worked at CNN for 10 years, where he served as director of operations for the financial network, CNNfn, and director of media operations at the New York broadcast studios. He also worked for Avid as manager of network operations, and ran his own video consulting and project services company.

Fox will work out of Arvato’s New York office and report to Frank Zimmermann, CEO at Arvator Systems North America.