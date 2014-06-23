Artel Video Systems Hires Kevin Ancelin

WESTFORD, MASS. — Artel Video Systems announced the appointment of Kevin Ancelin to the newly created position of vice president of Sales and Business Development. Based in Jacksonville, Fla., Ancelin brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills to Artel, with more than 28 years of experience in the broadcast industry.



In his new role at Artel, Ancelin will be responsible for growing domestic and international sales of Artel’s flagship DigiLink media transport platform, and for providing leadership in new product development and strategic business decisions.



Prior to joining Artel, Ancelin was at Adtec Digital, where he held various executive roles including serving as president from 2003-2010. As one of the founders of Adtec, Ancelin was instrumental in growing the company from a start-up to a worldwide leader in the MPEG based contribution market, with numerous TV Technology STAR award-winning products. He attended the University of Central Florida and holds a Bachelor of Engineering Technology degree. Ancelin is active in the broadcast community through his membership and/or involvement with industry associations such as the NAB, SMPTE, Sports Video Group, and CableLabs, and has participated in many industry discussion panels and speaking engagements.