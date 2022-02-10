ARRI Lighting Appoints Ben Díaz Its Senior Product Manager

STEPHANSKIRCHEN, Germany—ARRI Lighting has hired Ben Díaz as the company’s senior product manager to focus on the development of LED lighting fixtures and accessories.

Díaz will use his expertise in market research and user-centric design to support users of the current lighting portfolio and create new ARRI fixtures together with the R&D department.

In a company statement, Florian Bloch, head of product management, said, “Not only is his great enthusiasm for the world of lighting and camera palpable, but he has also proved his merit as a specialist in the development of state-of-the-art, high-quality products.”

Díaz said the first cinema camera he ever operated was an ARRIFLEX and the first luminaire he bought was an ARRI Studio fresnel.

With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Díaz is a lighting designer, director of photography and educator. Holding important roles in the areas of design, strategy, research and diverse operational matters, he has worked with professional crews from 28 countries.

After several seasons directing lighting for television shows and designing tours for international artists, Díaz joined Danish manufacturer SGM Light in 2014, where he first worked as area manager and later as business development director for Latin America, Spain and Portugal. In 2017, he became head of product management at SGM, assuming control of the LED portfolio.