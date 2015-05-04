ARRI Brings In Lighting Vet Randy Read as Specifications Sales Manager

BLAUVELT, N.Y. – 20-year veteran of the lighting industry, Randy Read has been appointed the new specifications sales manager for lighting with ARRI, Inc. Read’s main responsibility will focus on building and managing a network of representatives to support the design and installation of ARRI products in educational and broadcast television studios.

Read will work closely with Michael Keppler, manager, lighting systems, who provides design and engineering support for ARRI lighting installations. Read will report to John Gresch vice president, lighting products.

Read has previously worked as a lighting director, designer and manager for theatrical and broadcast operations, including the Christian Broadcast Network in Virginia Beach, Va.