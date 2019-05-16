Ari Warsawski Tapped to Lead Vela Northeastern Sales Team

CLEARWATER, Fla.—Having worked as a Volicon sales person for the previous six and a half years with Verizon Digital Media Services, Ari Warsawski has been hired by Vela to lead its Northeastern U.S. sales activities and manage strategic top-tier accounts.

Ari Warsawski

Vela’s systems, which are highlighted by the Encompass and Luna platforms, are designed to provide compliance monitoring, multi-viewing, 24x7 logging, AirChecks, competitive station monitoring and analytics, newsroom, OTT monitoring, social media integration and more.

“Ari is an exceptionally talented, caring and driven sales executive with extensive Volicon-sales experience and contacts,” said Ken Rubin, vice president of worldwide sales at Vela. “His integrity and deep knowledge, creativity and understanding of leading broadcast, MVPD, programming, sports, news and other media organizations in the Northeast make him a perfect fit with the personality and character of Vela.”