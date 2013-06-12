Archimedia Selects Andrea Smith to Lead Global Sales

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. —Archimedia Technology has appointed Andrea Smith as vice president of global sales.



Based in Los Angeles, Smith most recently served as vice president of sales for Media Services, a division of Technicolor’s creative services division. She was responsible for strategy, development and sales to strategic independent and growth accounts, with a focus on end-to-end title optimization of broadcast and motion picture content.



Prior to Technicolor, Smith led media and entertainment sales for the Revere Group, an NTT DATA company, where she grew the unit from a four-person startup to a leading media and entertainment practice with more than 300 employees.



Prior to Archimedia’s founding, the available technologies for viewing archived files and produced content were designed for specific vendor formats and lacking in tools to objectively test and QC the files. With Archimedia’s format-agnostic solution, users can access, play, manage and test files in mastering, DI, digital cinema and archive formats including 4K and JPEG 2000, resulting in accessibility, efficiencies and quality.



