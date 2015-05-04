Antony Harris Joins Monroe Electronics as Director of Software Development

LYNDOVILLE, N.Y. – Monroe Electronics and its subsidiary, Digital Alert Systems, have announced that Antony Harris has taken over the newly created position of director of software development. Harris will work closely with the management team in developing and managing code base for current and feature products.

Prior to joining Monroe, Harris was the principal of Prominence Group, a professional consulting service in the areas of software development, product/market strategy, technology integration, service and support. Before that, Harris was the founder and lead architect of Bright Systems for 11 years.

Harris assumed his position with Monroe in Dec. 2014 and is based in Reno, Nev.