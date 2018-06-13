Angénieux Announces New N. American Sales Manager

SAINT-HÉAND, FRANCE--French lensmaker Angénieux has appointed Nick Hayes as its new North America Sales Manager, Cinema Optics. Hayes was previously with RED Digital Cinema for six years and has experience in television production. Hayes is based in Irvine, Calif.

“His experience in the camera business will be a great asset for the Angénieux Business in North America,” said Severine Seraano, managing director Angenieux International Sales & Communication. “I personally wish Nick the very best success in his new position and look forward to developing our team collaboration."

Jean-Marc Bouchut is the technical, service and support contact, and will also continue to handle the company’s sales in Central and South America, according to Seraano.

