Andrew Jordan Named NEP Group’s Global Chief Technology Officer

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has named Andrew Jordan as its global chief technology officer (CTO). Reporting to NEP Group’s COO Jeff Hughes, Jordan will lead the group responsible for global technology strategy, product/solution design and build and synchronized network operations. He will also oversee NEP’s R&D activities, working with the company’s product managers and business leaders around the world.

“Andrew is the perfect choice to grow our internal global technology organization, which is a key step in our strategy to develop a global, scalable set of products that will help our clients continue to create and deliver great content, anytime, anywhere,” said NEP CEO Brian Sullivan.

Jordan joined NEP this summer as COO of the Global Broadcast Services and Media Solutions operating segments to drive cross-geography initiatives and a “One Team” operating philosophy. He was also responsible for leading the Office of the CTO and local technology leaders across the organization, and provided insights into how the company will execute its new global growth strategy.

“As we become a more product-focused global organization,” said Hughes, “Andrew and his team will be instrumental in building and delivering customer products and solutions.”

Jordan has expertise in large-scale company transformations across technology, sales, operations, finance and company culture. Before joining NEP, he was responsible for transforming a multi-billion-dollar travel management company into a modern, digital-first platform business. Previously he held executive technical positions at NBCUniversal and Thomson Reuters.

Jordan commented: “This is a tremendous opportunity to shape both NEP’s innovation approach and the industry’s for years to come,” he added. “It’s an exciting time to be taking on this role.”