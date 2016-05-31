Akhmetshin Joins Primeview as Lead Technician

NEW YORK—Primeview USA has announced it has hired Nickolay Akhmetshin to serve as the lead technician in the U.S. for the Primeview Broadcast Team. Akhmetshin will work on the technical support side of broadcast applications. He will report to the company’s CTO.

Prior to joining Primeview, Akhmetshin was the technical director, on-air scheduler and production coordinator for RTN-WMNB, a subsidiary of RMG, Russia’s language television services provider in the U.S.

Primeview is a provider of display technologies.