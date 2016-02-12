AIMS Sets Board, Working Group Chairs

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions has announced the recently appointed members of its board, as well as chairs and deputy chairs for its marketing and technical working groups.

Michael Cronk

Three directors have been appointed to head up the board for AIMS. Michael Cronk, senior vice president of strategic marketing at Grass Valley has been appointed chairman. Steve Reynolds, CTO at Imagine Communications will serve as vice-chairman. Andreas Hilmer, director of marketing and communications for Lawo, rounds out the board as its financial officer.

The board then appointed Kerry Wheeles, CTO – Networking at Imagine Communications, and Scott Barella, CTO at 5280 Broadcast, as the chair and deputy chair of the AIMS Technical Working Group, respectively. For the AIMS Marketing Working Group, Andy Warman, director of production and playout strategy and market development for Harmonic, will serve as chair; Roger Sherwood, digital content and media solutions business development at Cisco, has been appointed deputy chair.

AIMS is a non-profit organization focused on promoting the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP, with an initial emphasis on VSF TR-03 and TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67.