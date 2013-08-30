Aframe’s New Logger to Debut at IBC2013
At IBC 2013, Aframe will debut its new feature, Logger. According to the company, Logger is a stand-alone cloud-based solution that makes logging footage simple, fast and convenient – and speeds up the transition from shoot to edit.
Accessible via a Web interface, Aframe Logger allows broadcast and production teams to find that ‘needle in a haystack’ moment, “without the pain typically associated with logging,” says Aframe’s media material. This said, Logger retains the familiar format of specifying ‘In’ points, ‘Out’ points, Shot and Sync – so there’s no training required.
With Aframe Logger, users can add ‘In’ and ‘Out’ points with a simple shortcut key stroke. They can also automatically and accurately add logs to the timecode – no need to manually type the timecode – and search logs to find the exact moment they need.
The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Aframe will be at stand 9.B13.
http://aframe.com
