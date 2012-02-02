Accuweather Signs Deal With Outdoor Sport Channel



STATE COLLEGE, PA.: AccuWeather has signed a comprehensive deal with Outdoor Sport Channel, an international outdoor sports television company based in London. AccuWeather’s international weather reports will be available throughout the day, integrated into the sports news programming via all Outdoor Sport Channel platforms, carried in Europe, Asia and via satellite in North and South America.



The addition of Outdoor Sport Channel bolsters AccuWeather’s list of top sports media clients receiving weather programming including: NFL.com, The Big Ten Network, NESN, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports North, and Altitude Sports.



AccuWeather says its weather reports are available in more than 36 languages in more than 2.7 million locations, and viewed by more than a quarter-of-a-billion people a day on multiple platforms.





