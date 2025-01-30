ACC and ESPN Renew Rights Deal Through 2036

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & BRISTOL, Conn.—The ACC and ESPN have announced that ESPN has exercised its option to extend its rights to ACC games through through the 2035-36 academic year.

The ESPN and ACC relationship has spanned more than 35 years and includes ACC Network which was launched in August of 2019. ACC Network, a collaboration between ESPN and the ACC, is one of only three national and fully distributed conference networks.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Separately, ESPN.com reported that “the conference is working on additional `value adds,’ which could include creating more marquee matchups in football and men's basketball to maximize content on the networks that would help pave the way toward the new revenue distribution model and a settlement with Clemson and Florida State [in their ongoing litigation with the ACC]. Multiple athletic directors told ESPN this could also involve using the ACC's relationship with Notre Dame to strategically create more games against the conference's top-tier teams. Earlier this month, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said he was open to playing more games against Clemson in the future. Notre Dame currently plays five to six regular-season football games against the ACC annually and is a member of the ACC in all other sports.”

“We appreciate the ongoing partnership with ESPN and their enduring commitment that further solidifies the ACC as a premier league in all facets,” said ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The extension showcases the importance of our long-standing relationship, and I want to personally thank the entire ESPN team for their leadership and dedication to our collective future. In addition, I want to thank our ACC Board of Directors who have been involved throughout this entire process. The resolve from both parties to further enhance the partnership through innovation and creativity to continue to drive additional value remains our top priority.”

“We are pleased to extend our media rights agreement with the ACC through 2036, continuing our longstanding relationship,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, ESPN. “We remain committed to serving the ACC, its member schools, student athletes and fans via comprehensive live game coverage, storytelling and broad exposure across our unprecedented array of networks and platforms, including ACC Network. The ACC is a pillar of ESPN’s leading commitment to college sports and we are thrilled to continue the partnership over the next decade.”