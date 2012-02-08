ABS Hires Arco Groenenberg



SEATAC, WASH.: Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions has hired Arco Groenenberg as vice president of sales and marketing, effective Jan. 30. Based in the company’s main office in SeaTac, Groenenberg will be tasked with developing new markets and growing the organization. ABS also announced a new sales office in Chicago, which will serve ABS customers in the Midwest and on the East Coast.



Groenenberg has spent more than 15 years in sales for the professional video industry. Most recently, he was vice president of sales and services for Broadcast Pix, where he built a worldwide sales team. He previously held several positions with Pinnacle Systems/Avid Technology, consistently contributing to revenue growth as director of sales Americas, general manager of the business division, and broadcast sales and key accounts manager. He also worked as a sales executive for Avexco SA, an integrator in Geneva, where he substantially increased sales.





