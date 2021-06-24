24i Appoints Debbie Phillips as Chief Operating Officer

AMSTERDAM— End-to-end video streaming solutions company 24i has appointed Debbie Phillips as the company’s chief operating officer. Phillips brings experience in managing large teams within the streaming media industry to her new role, having spent more than 10 years at Ericsson/Red Bee Media Services heading up global operations, as well as a previous role as director of operations for Virgin Media. More recently, she’s held leadership positions at Rackspace and in the data center solutions business unit of global real estate company CBRE.

In a company statement, 24i CEO Joachim Bergman said: “In the past few years, 24i has evolved from a creator of front-end apps to a company that delivers end-to-end streaming services for both pay-TV and OTT companies. As we transition to a greater focus on fully operated streaming services, including our TV as a Service offering, it’s essential we keep the needs of our customers at the heart of our transformation. Debbie’s experience makes her the perfect person to drive this effort.”

“Today’s consumers have zero tolerance for video that buffers or content that’s unavailable. And if they’re not happy with a streaming service, it’s all too easy for them to switch to a rival provider. 24i’s end-to-end platform needs to have unrivalled availability so our OTT and pay TV customers can continue to delight their audiences on every device,” she added.

Phillips will be based in the U.K. but will work with 24i staff across Europe and the Americas.