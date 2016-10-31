21st Century Fox Names Paul Cheesbrough CTO



NEW YORK—21st Century Fox announced the appointment of Paul Cheesbrough to the role of chief technology officer. In this new role, he will lead company-wide information technology strategy and play a leadership role in driving its investments in technology, platforms and systems on a global basis. He joins 21CF from News Corp, where he also has served as CTO.





Cheesbrough will report to Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch, who said, “Paul is an outstanding executive and strategist whose great operational chops and track record in technology we know very well. Our business demands continuous innovation across everything we do. We can’t think of anyone more qualified than Paul to ensure it extends equally to how we harness technology to empower our people and businesses.”



Reporting to Cheesbrough in his new role will be the enterprise technology leaders from Fox Networks Group, Twentieth Century Fox Film and Fox News Channel.



Since 2012, Cheesbrough has served as CTO for News Corp. In this role he led the company’s technology teams and drove digital transformation across its businesses, focusing on new platforms, digital investments and acquisitions.



Prior to that he held executive technology leadership positions at News Corp’s U.K. business News UK, Telegraph Media Group, the BBC and IBM. He also currently serves as the chairman of Unruly Media.