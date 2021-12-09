2022 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession to Focus on Virtual Production
During the daylong Supersession, attendees will gain hands-on experience and have access to the latest virtual production technologies
BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has announced that the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession, a daylong immersive experience, will focus on virtual production.
Helmed by post executive Kari Grubin and ETC’s Erik Weaver, the event will offer participants a hands-on experience and explore the promises and challenges of virtual production, from conception through post.
During the Supersession, attendees will have direct access to the latest virtual production environments, including multiple LED walls, cameras and game engines.
They will also be able to study different pitches, cameras and sensors and their impacts, and examine the engines that power virtual production.
The Supersession is set for Tuesday, February 22, the second day of the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat (February 21-24). The entire Tech Retreat will take place exclusively in person at the Westin Mission Hills Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. Attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and current COVID safety protocols will be enforced.
“It’s critical to embrace the full picture of virtual production and how it affects every stage of production from conception through post,” Grubin said. “The Supersession we are developing will present an opportunity to experience firsthand the virtual production workflow and allows attendees to experiment with different technologies they may encounter in the field. We are excited to be working with the thought and technology leaders at work in virtual production, and they will be with us at the Tech Retreat to guide the conversation.”
More specifically, HPA said the Supersession discussion topics will include:
- Understanding the full scope of virtual production: more than the wall
- Conception to execution: how to get to stage 1 in the process
- Storyboards, animatics, previs, techvis, remote scouting, and more
- Introduction to the Virtual Art Department (VAD) and final pixel
- The cinematographer and practical considerations
- Optimizing dvLED performance for virtual production
- On set and the virtual production techs
- Practical considerations in virtual production lighting
- Post production of virtual production projects from dailies, VFX and sound
- The role of trade organizations in supporting virtual production development
The 2022 HPA Tech Retreat will begin on Monday, February 21 with TR-X, which this year will be a deep dive into the increasing use of cine cameras in sports, event, corporate, and other live productions.
Following the Supersession, attendees will enjoy the main program presentations, curated by HPA Tech Retreat Maestro Mark Schubin.
In addition to the conference, roundtable discussions guided by industry experts are scheduled, as well as a reimagined Innovation Zone offering first looks at cutting edge technologies. Networking, always integral to the Tech Retreat experience, will be abundant during the four-day event. The schedule for the entire event is available online and will be updated regularly.
For more information about the HPA Tech Retreat, visit www.hpatechretreat.com.
