2022 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession to Focus on Virtual Production

BURBANK, Calif.—HPA has announced that the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession, a daylong immersive experience, will focus on virtual production.

Helmed by post executive Kari Grubin and ETC’s Erik Weaver, the event will offer participants a hands-on experience and explore the promises and challenges of virtual production, from conception through post.

During the Supersession, attendees will have direct access to the latest virtual production environments, including multiple LED walls, cameras and game engines.

They will also be able to study different pitches, cameras and sensors and their impacts, and examine the engines that power virtual production.

The Supersession is set for Tuesday, February 22, the second day of the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat (February 21-24). The entire Tech Retreat will take place exclusively in person at the Westin Mission Hills Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. Attendees are required to be fully vaccinated and current COVID safety protocols will be enforced.

“It’s critical to embrace the full picture of virtual production and how it affects every stage of production from conception through post,” Grubin said. “The Supersession we are developing will present an opportunity to experience firsthand the virtual production workflow and allows attendees to experiment with different technologies they may encounter in the field. We are excited to be working with the thought and technology leaders at work in virtual production, and they will be with us at the Tech Retreat to guide the conversation.”

More specifically, HPA said the Supersession discussion topics will include:

Understanding the full scope of virtual production: more than the wall

Conception to execution: how to get to stage 1 in the process

Storyboards, animatics, previs, techvis, remote scouting, and more

Introduction to the Virtual Art Department (VAD) and final pixel

The cinematographer and practical considerations

Optimizing dvLED performance for virtual production

On set and the virtual production techs

Practical considerations in virtual production lighting

Post production of virtual production projects from dailies, VFX and sound

The role of trade organizations in supporting virtual production development

The 2022 HPA Tech Retreat will begin on Monday, February 21 with TR-X, which this year will be a deep dive into the increasing use of cine cameras in sports, event, corporate, and other live productions.

Following the Supersession, attendees will enjoy the main program presentations, curated by HPA Tech Retreat Maestro Mark Schubin.

In addition to the conference, roundtable discussions guided by industry experts are scheduled, as well as a reimagined Innovation Zone offering first looks at cutting edge technologies. Networking, always integral to the Tech Retreat experience, will be abundant during the four-day event. The schedule for the entire event is available online and will be updated regularly.