2015 NAB Show Floor Grows to More Than 1 Million Square Feet
LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that the floor of the 2015 NAB Show has expanded to more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space. A total of 244 companies are set to be exhibiting for the first time. The 2015 NAB Show will take place from April 11-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
More than 1,700 companies will hold exhibitions at this year’s convention, including 650 international exhibitors. A full list of exhibitors can be found here.
Also on the exhibit floor will be the SPROCKIT program, showcasing 30 pre-selected startup companies, the Aerial Robotics and Drone Pavilion, the Post│Production Campus, featuring educational sessions, and the New Media Expo, featuring exhibitors, bloggers, podcasters, Web TV content creators and social media specialists.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox