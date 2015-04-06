2015 NAB Show Floor Grows to More Than 1 Million Square Feet

LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that the floor of the 2015 NAB Show has expanded to more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space. A total of 244 companies are set to be exhibiting for the first time. The 2015 NAB Show will take place from April 11-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More than 1,700 companies will hold exhibitions at this year’s convention, including 650 international exhibitors. A full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Also on the exhibit floor will be the SPROCKIT program, showcasing 30 pre-selected startup companies, the Aerial Robotics and Drone Pavilion, the Post│Production Campus, featuring educational sessions, and the New Media Expo, featuring exhibitors, bloggers, podcasters, Web TV content creators and social media specialists.