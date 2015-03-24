Video Clarity - Clearview Shuttle 4K

ClearView Shuttle 4K is a new model for testing 4K video and audio. With the ability to record, play back, and compare sequences of uncompressed 4K video, ClearView Shuttle 4K is ideal for device manufacturers and media operators that need to test new encoding technologies and existing processing devices already installed in their operations. As more and more devices with 4K capabilities are built and deployed, device manufacturers as well as operators require quality testing with the ability to record at native 4K resolutions in addition to HD and SD formats. ClearView Shuttle 4K is an evolutionary step that provides 4K I/O device and signal path testing with repeatable, objective quality measurements that closely resemble subjective results. videoclarity.com