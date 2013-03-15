Ross Video and Unreel to Premiere Broadcast Quality Augmented-Reality at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Ross Video and Unreel will join forces to offer a Plug & Play solution that delivers network-quality augmented-reality graphics for any broadcast environment, with no green screen required. The Plug & Play AR solution combines Ross’ Furio robotic head on a tripod, and its XPression real-time graphics system together with Unreel’s UX AR camera tracking and touchscreen AR-control.



The Plug & Play AR solution is pre-configured with a free set of AR elements, so broadcasters can be on-air as quickly as possible. Upgrade options include an additional camera bundle, custom designed AR elements, and an upgrade to the UX Virtual Set edition, which adds the ability to support full real-time 3D virtual environments with camera tracking in a chromakey green- or blue-screen studio.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Ross Video will be at booth N3808.



