‘PixPlay’ Slo-Mo Replay Option set for IBC Launch

Broadcast Pix has announced that PixPlay will be on its IBC stand. This new software option will allow any Broadcast Pix integrated production switcher to provide slow motion control to a Blackmagic Design HyperDeck or AJA Video Systems Ki Pro disk recorder.

Originally developed as a cost effective solution so game officials could review footage for high school and college sports, PixPlay can also be used during production for almost any sports application, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer and even extreme sports like auto racing. Regularly priced at US$495, PixPlay will be offered free to customers purchasing a new Flint, Granite or Mica integrated production switcher until Sept. 30.

An operator can replay footage manually using controls on the front panel of the HyperDeck Studio or Ki Pro. With PixPlay, however, VTR control is ported to the production switcher along with six preset replay speeds. Users can also “scrub” or single step through a scene for better control and functionality.

PixPlay also includes an unlimited number of “in” points as part of a playback EDL, which instantly cues the proper scenes. All scoring plays during a match or game, for example, can be selected and cued for instant playback at one of PixPlay’s preset replay speeds.

Stand: 7.B21