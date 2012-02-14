Matrox to Showcase Avio Signal Extender



Matrox Video Products will feature the Matrox Avio, a fiber-optic KVM extender consisting of a transmitter and receiver pair that captures dual digital video, mouse, keyboard, analog stereo audio, and USB from the host system. The signal can be extended uncompressed up to 2,000 meters over a single fiber-optic cable.



The Matrox Convert DVI Plus is an HD-SDI scan converter for broadcasting computer-based content. It can create broadcast-quality video from Mac or PC video games, Web browser sessions and computer applications including Skype, YouTube and Google Earth. It can also drive projectors and large displays at live events.



The Matrox DualHead2Go DP Edition is a multi-display adapter that allows users to add two monitors to a Mac notebook. It is Thunderbolt-compatible and connects to the notebook’s video output.



Booth: SL5115



