Marquis to Demonstrate Project Parking v3.0 for Avid Storage Management at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Marquis Broadcast will demonstrate Project Parking Version 3, which is designed to help editors and facilities manage their Avid edit storage more effectively. It enables editors to analyze the projects and media they have in storage by size, project, location, age, duplicate or orphaned files.



They can rank and organize files; move them to second tier storage, archive, or different locations; take snapshots of versions of projects; or delete unused media at the touch of a button. The system maintains an easily accessible format for future retrieval and use.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Marquis Broadcast will be at booth SL13008.



