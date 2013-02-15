Haivision to Unveil Makito X Series H.264 HD Encoding at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Haivision will unveil its Makito X Series of next-generation, low latency HD H.264 encoding platforms. This includes the Makito X2, a dual-channel HD encoder for twice the quality at half the bandwidth of competing encoders. With its Makito X series, Haivision offers end-to-end workflow solutions for enterprise IPTV, secure channel monitoring, multi-channel recording, and media management within a facility and in the cloud.



With only 55 milliseconds of encoding latency, Makito X2 can deliver multiple bitrates from each source simultaneously. Available as a standalone appliance or in a rackmount enclosure, Makito X2 supports up to 12 channels of HD-SDI 1080p60 encoding within 1RU for the industry’s highest channel density.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Haivision will be at booth SL6605.



