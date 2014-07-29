European Debut for the New Grass Valley

MONTREAL, ONTARIO, CANADA—Grass Valley the Belden brand will make its European debut at IBC 2014. The company says it will demonstrate how it is leading broadcasters and media companies through the challenges they face with integrated, future-ready solutions. The new Grass Valley officially launched in April as a result of Belden Inc.’s investment of more than US$1 billion in the broadcast market over the past two years, including the acquisitions, and subsequent merger, of Miranda and Grass Valley.

Grass Valley says it wants to help broadcasters create, automate and deliver content across multiple platforms to a growing number of connected devices; open up new revenue opportunities and create efficiencies with IP, cloud-enabled and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions; and increase the quality of their content with higher frame-rate support and efficient delivery of UHDTV/4K.

“By doing business with the new Grass Valley, our customers will benefit from the combined pedigree of Grass Valley and Miranda with a level of shared knowledge, experience and market insight that’s truly unrivalled in the industry,” said Marco Lopez, president, Grass Valley. “Broadcasters will be Future-Ready because of our ability to understand and anticipate their needs and provide game-changing solutions that keep their businesses on the competitive edge. At IBC, the stability and influence of Belden—a proven, strategic presence in the broadcast space—enables us to scale and invest in innovation while also providing a level of support to the market that can’t be matched.”

Visitors to Grass Valley’s IBC booth will be able to see and experience live demonstrations of the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of workflow solutions and services. A number of new solutions will be demonstrated for the first time to the EMEA market including:

·The LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) camera with the K2 Dyno Replay System. The LDX XS cameras will be demonstrated in tandem with the K2 Dyno, which now includes the AnySpeed dynamic playback algorithm for smooth playback at any speed from zero to 200 percent and all speed transitions for 1X/3X/6X ultra slow-motion playout. This unique combination dramatically expands the ability of replay operators to deliver compelling live sports coverage with crisp imagery for instant replays and highlight packages.

·NVISION IP 8500 Gateway input/output cards for the NVISION 8500 hybrid router series are a major step forward for broadcasters as they look to transition their facilities from SDI to IP infrastructures. The cards convert and packetize real-time, uncompressed, baseband video to fit a single IP stream and support frame accurate switching for use in live production environments.

·GV STRATUS Playout, a cloud-enabled Software as a Service (SaaS) playout technology that combines the efficiency and flexibility of true cloud computing with the performance and reliability of a solid-state playout server on a single card.

