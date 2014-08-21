Ensemble’s Big IBC News: Compact Router with MPEG Encode/Decode

Ensemble Designs is introducing a new model of its BrightEye NXT line of compact routers at IBC. The BrightEye NXT 450 incorporates a high quality, high profile MPEG encoder/decoder to the feature set of the BrightEye NXT 430-X. The product’s H.264 coding techniques give superb performance at low bit rates, says Ensemble.

Ensemble reps added that it was now possible---with one1/3 RU device---- for users to hook up SDI and HDMI devices without worrying about timing issues, convert them to a common SD or HD format simply, intercut or dissolve them seamlessly to a high quality MPEG encoder for realtime streaming, while simultaneously sending them to SDI or HDMI destinations.

The BrightEye NXT 450’s new encoding functionality produces simultaneous transport streams including one high-resolution and one low-resolution unicast stream, one multicast stream, and a DVB-ASI stream. Sources can be seamlessly routed to the encoder that outputs the various streams to an RJ-45 Ethernet connector on the back of the unit. The DVB-ASI formatter produces a DVB-ASI format stream that can be sent to a BNC or Fibre port for distribution. The BrightEye NXT 450 also includes an MPEG decoder. Gigabit Ethernet can be received via the RJ-45 connector as either unicast or multicast, MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 decoded to 3G, HD, SD SDI with embedded audio, and can be mixed or intercut with other sources connected to the router. The encoder and decoder can be used simultaneously.



