Digital Nirvana to Debut Latest Monitor IQ Version at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will introduce the latest version of its flagship Monitor IQ broadcast monitoring system. Monitor IQ is the only broadcast monitoring system that combines centralized management, automatic ad detection, a director’s audio track, an advanced metadata harvester, loudness monitoring and audio logging. Among the new, customer-suggested features are: flexible content archiving, real-time newscast exporting, and H.264 video format support.



The company will also showcase its MediaPro IQ content repurposing system for multi-platform distribution, which offers a low-cost way to repurpose HD clips from cable and broadcast. This new solution records encrypted cable feeds in full HD, allows users to edit, clip and publish live or recorded content in real-time and searches on keywords, program titles, descriptions, textual metadata, closed-caption, as-run logs, traffic logs, alarm and discrepancy logs, and time/date or channel filters.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Digital Nirvana will be at booth N3434.



