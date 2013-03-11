Cobalt Digital — Obsidian 3G series

High-quality performance and improved frame density can be found at a sensible price point in Cobalt Digital’s new Obsidian3G series of terminal gear cards. The manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD-SDI conversion gear, will impress attendees with a DCDA down converter/distribution amplifier, followed closely by DCDA-3G and DCDA-3G2 dual down converters with 3G, frame sync and AES outputs.



Cobalt continues to keep customers ahead of the curve by offering fiber units for their recently released Blue Box Group™ range of throw-down modular bricks; feature-rich Fusion3G® cards now with Dolby DD+; a new version of SpotCheck audio loudness measurement and recorded data logging system; and much, much more.



Website:www.CobaltDigital.com