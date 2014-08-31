ATX at IBC: VersAtive Pro Licence-Free-Transcoding Platform

ATX Networks has launched its new VersAtivePro professional quality transcoding platform. In contrast to other transcoders, this product line is not licence-based, and as a result, eliminates the many hassles involved with those licences, says the company. With VersAtivePro, the hassles associated with switching some HDs to SDs or vice-versa, migrating from primary to redundant units, or completely reconfiguring transcoders, are eliminated.

ATX also says that the VersAtivePro platform was designed to be a budget-friendly solution that provides users the freedom to transcode what they want, when they want, and how they want, in the most cost-effective manner possible.

VersAtivePro devices are manageable by ATX’s Video Management System (VMS) which provides centralized, clusterable control of video services run though VersAtive Pro units. The VMS optimizes video operations by providing a single UI for managing multiple units. The VMS also enables the operator to implement multiple redundancy schemas, automated system backups, and secure system administration to northbound management systems.

Content Everywhere, Hall 14, Stand G16