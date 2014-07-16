Argosy at IBC: Advanced Tactical Fibre; New Terminal & Test Facility; Cat5 & 6

Argosy will demonstrate its range of fibre management solutions and data cables, including the Neutrik opticalCON advanced tactical fibre assemblies,

the opticalCON Duo, opticalCON Quad and the latest addition to the range, the opticalCON MTP connection systems. The MTP offers a 12-channel fibre optic connection system for point-to-point multi-channel routing with a push/pull connector that helps to reduce rigging and de-rigging times in the field.

Argosy will also be discussing its recently installed state-of-the-art termination and test facility on site at its headquarters in the UK. This allows the company to offer its customers a service to assemble and repair fibre cables, to any specification for use within the broadcast domain.

The proliferation of active broadcast component with IP addressable ports is increasing the monitoring and control capabilities for systems engineers. To address this growth in next-gen data networks, Argosy will also showcase its range of CAT5E, CAT6 and CAT6A cables designed to support all applications including 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

Stand 10.C51