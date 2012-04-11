Anton/Bauer Inc. — Paul Dudeck, Vice President of Sales, The Americas



Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

Battery power and lighting solutions for ENG/EFP camera setups



Q. What’s new that you will you feature at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

DIONIC HCX 124 watt hour lithium ion battery and a new real-time LCD, which provides photographers with an easy-to-read LCD in both hours and minutes



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

Anton/Bauer has always provided the broadcast industry with the highest quality of product designed for the harsh ENG environment. Key relationships with cell manufacturers allow Anton/Bauer to stay on the cutting edge of technology.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2012 NAB Show?

Challenge on 3D, 4K and even 8K broadcasting technology beyond the production level



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

With our headquarters and production based in Shelton, Conn., Anton/Bauer continues its commitment to quality by holding ISO 9001 and 14001 EMS Certifications. In addition to our increased capital expenditures this year, we are also investing further in our employees and systems through increased training and certification of our employees to the J-STD-001 soldering specifications and Lean Methodology techniques. We are also members of organizations such as the PRBA and RBRC to help ensure that our batteries are always recycled properly.