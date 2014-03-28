Adder at NAB: IP-based workflow; 4K KVM

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—KVM specialist Adder Technology will partner with Stagebox at the NAB Show to show a new end-to-end IP workflow across the broadcast chain.



The Adder stand will be divided into four sections, including the studio, where Stagebox technology will work with Adder products, the control gallery, post production and grading along with transmission playout.



“Live content captured in front of a green screen using cameras and Stagebox technology, will then be fed in to a virtual studio,” said John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder Technology. “The Stagebox transmitter sits on the back of the camera and sends the feed over IP to a receiver in the control room. Management of the virtual studio workflow takes place in the AdderLink Infinity environment, giving access for control to any allowed user on the network. The entire workflow, from ingest through to transmission, is completed over IP.”



Adder is also launching 4K-capable KVM products at the show including the 4K DisplayPort extender, based on the AdderLink XD522. A firmware upgrade makes the device capable of extending 4K signals, which means that existing XD522 products already in the field can be upgraded by customers. Adder Technology will be on stand SL10105.