2013 NAB Show Adds Paul Feig to Lineup

WASHINGTON— Award-winning producer, director and writer Paul Feig will be featured at the 2013 NAB Show.



The session, entitled “Paul Feig: Entertaining by All Means Necessary,” will be moderated by the award winning producer and director Alan Poul (“The Newsroom,” “Rome,” “Six Feet Under”). The session is produced in partnership with Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the Spirit Awards and the Los Angeles Film Festival.



"Paul Feig: Entertaining by All Means Necessary" will take place Wednesday, April 10, from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. The session will be presented as part of NAB Show’s Creative Master Series Conference, which focuses on content in the entertainment and film industries. The 2013 NAB Show takes place April 6-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Feig has brought audiences TV shows like “Freaks and Geeks,” “The Office,” “Nurse Jackie,” and comedies like “Bridesmaids”. His next film, “The Heat,” stars Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.



