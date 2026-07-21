Record 38.9 Million Viewers Watched FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on Fox

LOS ANGELES—Fox Sports is reporting record viewing levels for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which culminated on Sunday with a historic Final match that saw 38,937,000 viewers watch on Fox, an all-time high mark for viewership as the new most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. television history and most-watched FIFA World Cup™ final ever in the U.S.

According to Nielsen Media Research the record-breaking Final reached its dramatic peak with 51,685,000 viewers watching from 5:45 to 6:00 PM ET as Spain secured a 1-0 victory in extra time over Argentina.

Overall, FIFA World Cup 2026 finished as the most-watched FIFA World Cup in U.S. history averaging 7,737,000 viewers across 104 matches on Fox, FS1 and Tubi up +116% vs. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (3,588,000) and up +179 vs. FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 (2,770,000).

Fox Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage also redefined digital sports consumption, generating more than 17.2 billion content views on Fox Sports digital and social platforms to become the most digitally viewed event in network history.

Across Fox Sports social media, tournament content generated a record-breaking 16.5 billion social impressions with 2,560 of Fox Sports' FIFA World Cup 2026 social videos surpassing one million views. During the tournament’s 39-day run, Fox Sports grew its social media audience by more than 10 million followers.

Fox Sports recorded 542 million social video views on Sunday, July 19 around the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final - the most socially viewed day in its history.

Other key viewing highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2026 included:

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