Fox Sports Delivers Another FIFA Men's World Cup Audience Record

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 moved into the 32 team knockout stage, Fox Sports reported that it continues to report strong viewer interest, with its June 19 coverage of four matches setting an English-language record for the largest audience of a full day of FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage in the U.S.

The U.S. versus Australia match attracted 16.217 million viewers, making it the second most watched FIFA World Cup Group Stage telecast in the U.S. among English-language broadcasts, followed by 9.174 million average viewers (10.548 million peak viewers) for Scotland versus Mexico.

The day also saw 8.741 million viewers (9.894 million peak viewers) for Brazil versus Haiti and 2.752 million viewers (3.157 million peak viewers) for Turkey versus Paraguay.

The U.S. 2-0 defeat of Australia matchup had a peak audience of 21.219 million and was also the best Friday afternoon telecast on broadcast TV since the 2020 Fox NFL Christmas game.

In addition it was the second most watched U.S. Men’s National Team game telecast since the June 12, 2026 U.S. Paraguay matchup.