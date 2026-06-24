The 2026 World Cup Is Already Breaking Advertising Records—But a Bigger Opportunity Lies Ahead

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on track to become the most profitable tournament in history. Expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches, it is creating more advertising inventory than any previous edition . The addition of hydration breaks has further increased inventory for some broadcasters, creating two extra advertising opportunities every match.

Yet despite the records being set in 2026, the industry is only beginning to unlock the full commercial potential of major live sports. The next wave of Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) innovation promises not only to improve the viewing experience, but also to create entirely new forms of inventory and measurement.

Better Viewer Experiences Create More Inventory

One of the most significant developments is Server-Guided Ad Insertion (SGAI), the next evolutionary step in DAI technology.

Because advertising is handled separately from the primary content playlist, SGAI makes long DVR windows easier and more cost-effective to support. Viewers can rewind further, while broadcasters gain new monetization opportunities through historic ad breaks being resolved dynamically at the point of viewing, which was previously much harder to do.

SGAI also enables addressable advertising without adding latency. As broadcasters push toward broadcast-comparable live streaming, the ability to combine low latency with addressable advertising ensures monetization can now evolve alongside improvements in the viewing experience.

The Rise of Non-Linear Advertising

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Perhaps the biggest growth opportunity lies in non-linear ad formats.

Traditional commercial breaks remain highly valuable, but advertisers increasingly want formats that keep viewers engaged with the action. Industry efforts led by the IAB's Ad Format Hero initiative are standardizing overlays, lower-thirds, squeezebacks, side-by-side presentations, and other interactive formats.

Some 2026 World Cup viewers have already seen similar examples. During hydration breaks, Telemundo has displayed sponsored graphics on-screen while maintaining live match commentary. Standardized formats will make similar executions easier to buy, deploy, measure, and scale across multiple broadcasters and markets.

Importantly, these formats are not dependent on SGAI. They can also be delivered through existing Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) deployments, meaning broadcasters are likely to benefit from them sooner rather than later.

Closing the Measurement Gap

The final missing piece is measurement. Viewability remains one of advertising's most important metrics but measuring it consistently across connected TV devices has proven difficult—particularly for syndicated channels and distribution partners where the rights-holder does not control the player environment.

Two emerging standards are helping solve this problem. SVTA’s ad creative signaling provides a standardized way for players to process tracking information without custom integrations. CMCDv2, developed by CTA WAVE, enables players to report standardized playback information such as playhead position and user interactions, allowing the DAI platform to perform the tracking.

Together, these approaches create a path toward reliable, IAB-certified measurement in environments where granular reporting has historically been difficult to achieve.

Records Today, Bigger Opportunities Tomorrow

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is delivering more matches, more viewers and more advertising opportunities and is already driving record revenues.

But the industry's next phase may prove even more significant. SGAI promises better viewer experiences and new monetization models. Standardized non-linear formats will create entirely new inventory around live events, while CMCDv2 and related initiatives will close long-standing measurement gaps and improve advertiser confidence.

While this World Cup may be the most profitable yet for rights-holders, the next era of Dynamic Ad Insertion is set to create an advertising ecosystem with more inventory, better measurement, and greater flexibility—further increasing the value of major sporting events.