NAB Show Review Part 2: BEIT’s RF Road Map

During the NAB Show, the ATSC booth showcased the latest advances in consumer receivers, BPS, EAS and other advanced services delivered over 3.0.

In my last column, I wrote about what I saw and heard on the exhibit floor at the 2026 NAB Show; this month, I’ll talk about the NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference sessions as well as the National Television Association (formerly National Translator Association) conference in Reno, Nev., that I attended in May.

Production and streaming sessions at NAB Show focused on content creation and distribution of TV programs. However, several sessions on over-the-air transmission focused on datacasting and alternative uses for our 6-MHz RF channel beyond TV broadcasting.

As in past years, sessions were devoted to the Broadcast Positioning System, showing BPS can be a worthy backup to GPS and the progress in testing and implementation.

Fig. 1: Real-world coverage analysis of ATSC 3.0 BPS. (Image credit: BEIT Conference)

In “Real World Coverage Analysis of ATSC 3.0 BPS,” Jim Stenberg and Paul Shulins of Over The Air RF Consulting showed how to calculate coverage from a BPS station using their table of “BPS UHF Reception Planning Factors” (Fig. 1). A map showed excellent coverage from WHUT Washington’s BPS signal. However, the map (Fig. 2) also showed spots blocked by terrain with no coverage. As more stations transmit BPS, these spots will likely have service from another station transmitting from a different location or market.

Fig. 2: This map shows excellent coverage from WHUT Washington’s BPS signal, however, it also shows spots blocked by terrain with no coverage. (Image credit: BEIT Conference)

The Case for SFNs

“Only SFNs Deliver ATSC 3.0 Everywhere: Turning Broadcast Theory into Nationwide Reality,” a presentation from Louis Libin, Sinclair’s vice president of spectrum policy and engineering, showed how important is was for broadcasters to start planning for single-frequency networks now, as coverage from a single high-power, high-tower transmission site will not provide the coverage and reliability customers expect from today’s wireless services whether consuming data or video.

“Optimizing ATSC 3.0 networks requires balancing throughput, robustness, and coverage simultaneously, reinforcing the need for architectures such as SFNs to meet the diverse and competing service requirements at the edge of coverage,” Libin said.

SFNs require additional transmitter sites, many of which are already used by other wireless services. Libin warned that broadcasters will be competing for tower space with 5G and 6G providers, and the window for securing tower access is closing. Broadcasters need to secure critical tower positions and begin building SFNs without delay or risk, as SFNs will determine broadcasting’s long-term survival.

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I did not hear any mention of 5G Broadcast (the Long Term Evolution version) in any of the BEIT sessions. A more universal evolution of ATSC 3.0 into and beyond the 3GPP/5G/6G domain called B2X (aka “Broadcast-to-

Everything”) was outlined in “ATSC 3.0 and B2X Interworking with 5G Core and IP-Based Service Discovery for End-to-End Broadcast Integration” by Michael Simon, director of advanced technology at ONE Media Technologies; Rashmi Kamran, senior technical adviser at Free Stream Technologies India; and Sangsu Kim, senior director, One Media.

The Broadcast Core Network component of B2X provides the functions needed to implement a B2X Radio Access Network (BRAN) using Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) features. Use of O-RAN allows easier interworking with other networks using O-RAN principles and interfaces and decouples hardware and software, enabling new applications and reducing obsolescence.

ATSC 3.0 offers broadcasters the opportunity to become a wireless CDN (content delivery network). In “Hybrid Media Distribution Utilizing ATSC 3.0/NextGen TV,” Yuriy Reznik, chief technology officer at Streaming Labs, compared the cost of existing CDN services and the potential revenue from an ATSC 3.0 CDN to see if it is a viable business case. The analysis studied the various available ATSC 3.0 bandwidths and coverage.

In summary, the “main result under the right conditions, ATSC 3.0 offload can deliver meaningful savings and improve one-to-many availability,” Reznik found. But the transition path matters, he noted. “Receiver penetration, gateway adoption, and an eventual ATSC 1.0 sunset could improve the economics.”

Streaming as Backup

Rather than using a broadcast station as a CDN, how about using streaming as a backup to over-the-air reception? That was the theme of “Enhancing ATSC 3.0 Service Reliability By Combining Broadcast and Broadband Services,” by Peter Gogas, director of NextGen technology at Gray Media.

A broadband fallback mode could be useful in areas where the ATSC 3.0 signal is blocked by terrain, degraded by urban multipath or receives interference, as is often the case with indoor reception of VHF channels. Implementing a combined service requires some changes to the ATSC A/331 standard. Refer to the presentation for details.

Rather than using a broadcast station as a CDN, how about using streaming as a backup to over-the-air reception?”

A key point: Changes would be backwards-compatible, so any ATSC 3.0 set without internet would not lose over-the-air content. Synchronizing content delivery between over-the-air and broadband will be a challenge. It requires aligning media segments and maintaining the same presentation timeline and media segment time span. Gogas recommended formatting synchronization expectations as an ATSC Recommended Practice.

Recruiting New Talent

“Finding and Engaging New Talent for Broadcast/Media Engineering,” sponsored by the Radio Club of America, was hosted by Andy Gladding, vice chair of the Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 15 and engineering manager for Salem Media’s New York City stations, and Bud Williamson, president and chairman of SBE Chapter 15, leader of Digital Radio Broadcasting Inc. and managing member of Neversink Media Group.

The presentation discussed the challenges facing modern broadcast engineering, including the need for “advanced knowledge of electronic, audio and/or video systems, contemporary production and studio environments, IT systems, troubleshooting skills and communication abilities” and that “pay is often lower than similar technical fields.”

It also showed how to successfully recruit new talent into broadcast engineering by enlisting the help of local college radio stations—in this case, Hofstra University’s WRHU Hempstead, N.Y. The presentation showed students making audio cables, visiting transmission facilities at the Empire State Building, and working together on projects.

Key points were “create programs that the students can drive,” “provide progress reports for the student as well as your corporate leadership team,” “publicize success,” “keep it fun!” “bring friends (your friends and their friends)” and “buy pizza.”

While the focus was on radio, the ideas shown here should work for students interested in TV as well.

The View From Reno

A few weeks after NAB Show, the National Television Association met in Reno, Nevada. This was the first time I attended, and it was a pleasure to be around so many people passionate about over-the-air television.

Mike Schmidt from Heartland Video Systems presented an option I hadn’t thought of for reducing MPEG-2 bandwidth requirements: Rather than coding HD video in MPEG-4, with the resulting compatibility issues, simply reduce the horizontal resolution by half: 960×1080.

Surprisingly, many viewers watching the half-resolution video saw little difference between it and 1920×1080 video.

I gave a presentation on the impact that interference from post-freeze LPTV applications, if granted, will have on existing full-power and low-power station viewers, particularly those near and just outside the station’s protected contour. It is available here.