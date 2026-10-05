SMPTE to Offer Full-Day Precision Timing Bootcamp for ST 2110 at NAB Show New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) today announced SMPTE Bootcamp: Precision Timing for ST 2110, a one-day program to take place Wednesday, Oct. 21, at NAB Show New York.

The program will run from 9:20 a.m.–4:30 p.m. in SMPTE Program Room 3D-03 of the Javits Convention Center, where NAB Show New York will take place Oct. 21–22.

Precision Time Protocol (PTP) now sits underneath ST 2110 facilities, networked audio systems and a growing range of live production and pro AV equipment. Speakers with deep experience in clocking, network design, networked audio, and test and measurement bring a vendor-neutral, working view of how timing is distributed, designed, measured and maintained, along with the lessons gathered from real systems.

Attendees leave able to explain how timing moves through a facility; to configure and verify a grandmaster and the clocks beneath it; to read PTP traffic and design redundancy that holds at failover; and to know what to ask of a supplier before purchase.

The program is produced with Douglas Gillette, an independent engineer and SMPTE member, who also opens the day and moderates a field-experience panel.

"Timing touches every part of an ST 2110 facility, and the best way to learn it is from the practitioners who design, build and run these systems every day," said Maja Davidovic, SMPTE director of education.

“The boot camp moves from fundamentals through network design, measurement and deployment practice, so attendees leave with a clear understanding of how timing works and the confidence to apply it in their own facilities. Having experts from across the industry share one stage and compare notes with the people in the audience makes for a rare learning opportunity,” she said.

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Whether the next project is a migration, a new IP facility or an upgrade to an existing one, the day offers a practical starting point, SMTE said. The full-day boot camp costs $500, with a $400 rate for National Association of Broadcasters, SMPTE members or government attendees and $250 rate for students. Registration includes an NAB Show New York Floor Pass for both days of the event.

For full program details and registration, click here.

The Day at a Glance

Morning: fundamentals and network design

Why Precision Timing Matters in ST 2110, with Douglas Gillette

Inside PTP: How Precision Timing Actually Works, with Andrew Scott of Telestream

Designing PTP Networks for Scale, Resilience, and Failover, with Ryan Morris of Arista Networks

ST 2059 Today: What’s Changing in Media Timing, with Leigh Whitcomb of Meinberg, a SMPTE Fellow and co-chair of the committee behind the standard

PTP Lessons from the Field: Problems, Fixes, and What We’ve Learned, a panel moderated by Douglas Gillette with Ken Stiver, Ryan Morris, John Salt and Steve Holmes

Afternoon: practice, measurement and deployment

Keeping Networked Audio in Sync: PTP, Dante, ST 2110, and AES67, with John Salt of Audinate

Locked Isn’t Enough: How to Know Your PTP Timing Is Really Right, with Steve Holmes of Leader Electronics

Inside the Network: How Switches Handle Precision Timing, with Alex Pendleton and Devan Cress of Netgear

Building the Reference: Grandmaster Design for Hybrid Facilities, with Evertz

Watching Timing in Real Time: PTP Analysis on a Live Network, with Bridge Technologies

Eleven Commandments for PTP Deployment, with Steve Kolta of Meinberg

Keeping Media in Sync Across Redundant and Long-Haul Networks, with Andreas Hildebrand of Lawo

Why Attend?

The program also covers the latest standards work, including an update from the co-chair of the committee behind ST 2059, the differences between editions of ST 2059-2 and the integrity features added in IEEE 1588-2019.

SMPTE designed the day to be vendor-neutral. Speakers draw on experience that applies across equipment from many manufacturers, and sessions center on how systems from several suppliers behave together on the same network, which is the question that matters most on a show day.

The bootcamp is designed for broadcast and media engineers, systems integrators, live and remote production teams, media IT professionals and anyone responsible for keeping IP media systems in step.