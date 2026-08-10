AMWA and EBU to Host Demos at IBC 2026

AMSTERDAM— At IBC 2026, the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) has announced a joint initiative with the EBU to bring together leading broadcast technology suppliers to demonstrate interoperable implementations of NMOS BCP-008 Minimum Status Reporting.

The specification is designed to give operators a consistent view of device health across multi-vendor IP environments and help them identify the problems.

“The broadcast industry has always made its greatest progress through collaboration. These demonstrations show what's possible when vendors, end users, and integrators come together around open specifications to solve real operational challenges,” said Brad Gilmer, executive director of AMWA. “BCP-008 gives broadcasters a practical, standardized way to understand what's happening across multi-vendor IP facilities, helping them operate those facilities with greater confidence. Leading manufacturers demonstrating interoperable implementations together at IBC is an important milestone for our industry."

Presented live on the EBU stand (10.D21) during the show between Sept. 11 and 14, the demos will show products from multiple vendors reporting status consistently across a multi-vendor IP environment.

By giving operators a common view of device health, BCP-008 can help them distinguish urgent problems from routine conditions and resolve issues faster.

"These demonstrations aren't simply about showing technology," said Stefan Ledergerber, NMOS Control project lead and CEO of Simplexity. "They're about demonstrating that multi-vendor interoperability is real, practical, and ready for deployment."

Participating companies include:

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Arkona

DirectOut

EVS

Leader

Nevion

Pebble

Providius

Riedel

Simplexity

Sony

The companies have spent months preparing their BCP-008 implementations to work together. Before IBC, they will convene at EVS's facilities in Belgium for an intensive, hands-on interoperability event, where they will validate the implementations before taking them live in Amsterdam.

"To have products from each of these participating companies implementing BCP-008 at once is the largest commitment to NMOS since the introduction of IS-04 and IS-05," said Ledergerber. "It shows the necessity of status reporting within our industry. We should applaud these manufacturers for having a vision for an interoperable, open, and flexible future of IP and for bringing that vision to reality."

BCP-008 complements NMOS connection management by giving devices from different vendors a standardized way to communicate operational status. Because the end device is best positioned to recognize when it is not operating correctly, the approach helps operators distinguish conditions requiring action from routine status information.

"The industry hasn’t yet mastered the complexity of ST 2110, much less DMF. Training broadcast engineers to become IT experts doesn't scale. BCP-008 is an important ingredient to scale," added Ledergerber. At IBC, visitors will see systems respond to packet loss, link disconnects, packet jitter, PTP grandmaster changes, stream validation errors, and other common operational errors.