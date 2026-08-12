IP Showcase on the Water Announces Schedule for IBC 2026

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) and the Video Services Forum (VSF) have announced the full IP Showcase on the Water presentation schedule taking place during IBC2026.

The free, one-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, on canal cruise boats launching from Strandzuid at the RAI in Amsterdam. Complimentary registration is now open to reserve a seat for any of the seven one-hour cruises.

Each cruise will accommodate up to 35 attendees and feature two 20-minute sessions from industry experts, for a total of 14 presentations on a wide range of IP-related topics. In addition, the IP Showcase partners are again sponsoring the decodeTV Green Line — an initiative aimed at promoting more sustainable travel to IBC.

The IP Showcase, which is committed to educating attendees at major industry events on the business and creative potential of IP media solutions, said that this year’s event will include presentations by top speakers from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Appear, BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH, Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Lawo, Matrox Video, NSI2 Consulting, NVIDIA, PlexusAV, Skyline Communications, intoPIX, and Ross Video.

“At IBC2026, the IP Showcase on the Water gives attendees direct access to the experts who are advancing media workflows through open standards,” said Andrew Starks, director of product management at Macnica and AIMS board member. “This year's presentations highlight the technologies and collaborative innovations shaping our industry, from Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) and orchestration to AI, security, cloud technologies, and IPMX certification. By bringing together industry leaders from across the media technology ecosystem, the program provides practical perspectives on how open standards are helping broadcasters and Pro AV professionals build more connected, flexible, and interoperable workflows.”

The IP Showcase on the Water session topics include:

Session 1 and Session 2 – MXL & Dynamic Media Facilities

Session 3 – Managing Dynamic Media Facilities

Session 4 – Troubleshooting & Cyber Resilience

Session 5 – Control Planes for AI & Cloud

Session 6 – IPMX Case Studies & Certification

Session 7 – Cameras, GPUs & Open Control

Boats will be departing on the hour from Strandzuid, located near RAI Amsterdam at Europaplein 22, 1078 GZ Amsterdam. The current IP Showcase on the Water presentation schedule is available online here. Attendees can register for free here.

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In addition to presenting the IP Showcase on the Water, AIMS and the VSF are sponsoring the decodeTV Green Line to IBC2026. Setting out from London, the Green Line offers IBC attendees a low-carbon direct route to Amsterdam, as well as an afternoon of networking and socializing with fellow industry professionals — all while honoring a commitment to creating a more sustainable media and entertainment industry. This year, the Green Line will depart from London’s St. Pancras Station on Thurs, Sept. 10, 2026 and roll into Amsterdam Centraal Station just over 4 hours later.

“As we return as sponsors of the decodeTV Green Line for a second consecutive year, we're reaffirming our commitment to helping build a more sustainable future for the media industry," added Starks. "The Green Line is a creative and practical initiative that demonstrates how small changes can make a meaningful difference in reducing our industry's environmental impact. Beyond providing a lower-carbon way to travel to IBC, it brings people together to exchange ideas and reinforces the spirit of collaboration that drives innovation across both the broadcast and Pro AV communities."